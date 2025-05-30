A peek at Tapestry Inc (TPR): Who has invested in It?

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) is 20.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.23 and a high of $90.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPR stock was last observed hovering at around $80.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98%.

Currently trading at $78.44, the stock is -0.45% and 8.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 25.85% off its SMA200. TPR registered 85.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.4582 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.3305.

The stock witnessed a 11.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.96%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Tapestry Inc (TPR) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $16.29B and $6.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.64 and Fwd P/E is 14.56. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.65% and -13.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.19%).

with sales reaching $1.67B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.82% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.34% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.94% in year-over-year returns.

1100.0 institutions hold shares in Tapestry Inc (TPR), with institutional investors hold 103.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 207.70M, and float is at 206.80M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 102.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 30.67 million shares valued at $1.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.3356 of the TPR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.59 million shares valued at $838.42 million to account for 8.5191 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 18.32 million shares representing 7.9659 and valued at over $783.98 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.6534 of the shares totaling 8.4 million with a market value of $359.56 million.

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dadlani Manesh, the company’s VP, Controller and PAO. SEC filings show that Dadlani Manesh sold 1,399 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $81.88 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40922.0 shares.

Tapestry Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Dadlani Manesh (VP, Controller and PAO) sold a total of 269 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $84.42 per share for $22709.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36221.0 shares of the TPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Kahn Todd (CEO and Brand President, Coach) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $81.40 for $3.26 million. The insider now directly holds 116,062 shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR).