A peek at Vistra Corp (VST): Who has invested in It?

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) is 15.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.50 and a high of $199.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VST stock was last observed hovering at around $162.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.63%.

Currently trading at $159.73, the stock is 6.23% and 21.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 21.04% off its SMA200. VST registered 56.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $131.6816 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.9615.

The stock witnessed a 23.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.86%, and is 5.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Vistra Corp (VST) has around 6850 employees, a market worth around $54.20B and $21.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.05 and Fwd P/E is 19.24. Profit margin for the company is 10.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.20% and -20.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.87%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.99% this year

1498.0 institutions hold shares in Vistra Corp (VST), with institutional investors hold 82.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 340.05M, and float is at 336.19M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 82.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 43.17 million shares valued at $3.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.4403 of the VST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 27.16 million shares valued at $2.34 billion to account for 7.8262 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 26.96 million shares representing 7.7689 and valued at over $2.32 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.4138 of the shares totaling 15.32 million with a market value of $1.32 billion.

Vistra Corp (VST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moldovan Kristopher E., the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Moldovan Kristopher E. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $7.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Vistra Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Moore Stephanie Zapata (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $161.44 per share for $5.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88073.0 shares of the VST stock.

