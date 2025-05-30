Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) is 2.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.89 and a high of $71.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $52.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.35%.

Currently trading at $48.36, the stock is 30.63% and 35.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.03 million and changing -8.25% at the moment leaves the stock 17.14% off its SMA200. AAP registered -30.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.7268 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.2837.

The stock witnessed a 45.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.84%, and is 54.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 10.95% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has around 62800 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $9.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.39. Profit margin for the company is -3.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.39% and -31.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.32%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 714.99% this year

469.0 institutions hold shares in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), with institutional investors hold 127.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.00M, and float is at 59.00M with Short Float at 18.35%. Institutions hold 125.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.43 million shares valued at $470.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.4656 of the AAP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.73 million shares valued at $426.46 million to account for 11.2923 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 4.5 million shares representing 7.552 and valued at over $285.21 million, while FMR LLC holds 7.0507 of the shares totaling 4.2 million with a market value of $266.28 million.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27 ’25, Grimsland Ryan P (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $40.70 for $8140.0. The insider now directly holds 56,499 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP).