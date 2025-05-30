Alcon Inc (ALC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Alcon Inc (NYSE: ALC) is 1.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.48 and a high of $101.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALC stock was last observed hovering at around $85.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97%.

Currently trading at $86.35, the stock is -5.34% and -5.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -5.50% off its SMA200. ALC registered -3.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.5262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.3744.

The stock witnessed a -10.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.11%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Alcon Inc (ALC) has around 25599 employees, a market worth around $42.71B and $9.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.38 and Fwd P/E is 23.68. Profit margin for the company is 11.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.29% and -14.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.14%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.93% this year

1195.0 institutions hold shares in Alcon Inc (ALC), with institutional investors hold 67.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 495.70M, and float is at 489.33M with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 67.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.11 million shares valued at $1.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.8651 of the ALC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC with 14.16 million shares valued at $1.26 billion to account for 2.8637 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 12.35 million shares representing 2.4968 and valued at over $1.1 billion, while ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.4282 of the shares totaling 12.01 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

Alcon Inc (ALC) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27 ’25, Attias Laurent (Officer) Proposed Sale 9,000 shares at an average price of $91.88 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Alcon Inc (ALC).