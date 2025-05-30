Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Volatility At 1.91%, Should You Add A Position?

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.52 and a high of $45.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLY stock was last observed hovering at around $34.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $35.28, the stock is 2.20% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -2.75% off its SMA200. ALLY registered -9.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.137 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.2773.

The stock witnessed a 7.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.90%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $10.84B and $15.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.93 and Fwd P/E is 6.50. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.51% and -22.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.61%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.93% this year

820.0 institutions hold shares in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), with institutional investors hold 95.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 307.15M, and float is at 303.65M with Short Float at 5.07%. Institutions hold 85.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with over 29.0 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4532 of the ALLY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.4 million shares valued at $1.13 billion to account for 9.2566 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 28.13 million shares representing 9.171 and valued at over $1.12 billion, while HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P holds 6.7315 of the shares totaling 20.65 million with a market value of $819.2 million.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richard Stephanie N, the company’s Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Richard Stephanie N sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 ’25 at a price of $32.14 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90387.0 shares.

Ally Financial Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 ’25 that Hutchinson Russell E. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 ’25 and was made at $30.81 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ALLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27 ’25, RHODES MICHAEL GEORGE (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,634 shares at an average price of $39.09 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 25,634 shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY).