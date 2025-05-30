Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) is -21.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.28 and a high of $30.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $16.76, the stock is -5.50% and -13.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.44 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -27.60% off its SMA200. COLD registered -33.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.2674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.15005.

The stock witnessed a -16.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.29%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) has around 13755 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $2.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.15. Profit margin for the company is -4.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.92% and -44.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.84%).

with sales reaching $644.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.44% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.41% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.42% in year-over-year returns.

531.0 institutions hold shares in Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD), with institutional investors hold 116.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 284.72M, and float is at 284.02M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 116.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 38.64 million shares valued at $986.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.574 of the COLD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is COHEN & STEERS, INC. with 26.11 million shares valued at $666.87 million to account for 9.173 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 22.37 million shares representing 7.8571 and valued at over $571.28 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.7319 of the shares totaling 19.16 million with a market value of $489.46 million.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chappelle George F. Jr., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Chappelle George F. Jr. bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $17.99 per share for a total of $1.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Americold Realty Trust Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that Wells Jay (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $17.91 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the COLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08 ’25, Harris Robert E. (SVP & Chief Accounting Oficer) disposed off 1,098 shares at an average price of $22.68 for $24903.0. The insider now directly holds 4,446 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD).