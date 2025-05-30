AMGEN Inc (AMGN) Volatility At 1.54%, Should You Add A Position?

AMGEN Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 8.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $253.30 and a high of $346.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $278.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.14%.

Currently trading at $283.54, the stock is 3.33% and -1.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -5.03% off its SMA200. AMGN registered -7.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $286.6742 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $298.5646.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.29%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

AMGEN Inc (AMGN) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $152.46B and $33.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.17. Profit margin for the company is 17.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.94% and -18.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.85%).

with sales reaching $8.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.11% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.51% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.67% in year-over-year returns.

3708.0 institutions hold shares in AMGEN Inc (AMGN), with institutional investors hold 83.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 537.70M, and float is at 536.52M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 83.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 51.87 million shares valued at $16.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6598 of the AMGN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 46.04 million shares valued at $14.39 billion to account for 8.5741 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 28.97 million shares representing 5.3951 and valued at over $9.05 billion, while PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ holds 2.6903 of the shares totaling 14.45 million with a market value of $4.51 billion.

AMGEN Inc (AMGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Busch Matthew C., the company’s VP, Finance & CAO. SEC filings show that Busch Matthew C. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $279.69 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4034.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19 ’25, Santos Esteban (EVP, Operations) disposed off 8,711 shares at an average price of $292.84 for $2.55 million. The insider now directly holds 71,546 shares of AMGEN Inc (AMGN).