Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Volatility At 1.52%, Should You Add A Position?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) is -22.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.44 and a high of $16.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $11.86, the stock is 0.62% and -1.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -16.79% off its SMA200. APLE registered -17.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.0336 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.27705.

The stock witnessed a 0.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.54%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.95 and Fwd P/E is 15.40. Profit margin for the company is 13.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.60% and -27.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.19%).

with sales reaching $381.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.36% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.19% in year-over-year returns.

461.0 institutions hold shares in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), with institutional investors hold 93.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 238.41M, and float is at 221.19M with Short Float at 6.66%. Institutions hold 86.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 40.69 million shares valued at $591.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.802 of the APLE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 36.22 million shares valued at $526.7 million to account for 14.9578 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 13.07 million shares representing 5.3973 and valued at over $191.07 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 3.6808 of the shares totaling 8.91 million with a market value of $129.61 million.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Perkins Elizabeth, the company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Perkins Elizabeth bought 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $11.72 per share for a total of $24612.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 ’25 that Labrecque Rachel (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 ’25 and was made at $11.45 per share for $11450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.43 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 700,344 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE).