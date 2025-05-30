rts logo

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) is -1.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $123.74 and a high of $255.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $161.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.11%.

Currently trading at $159.48, the stock is -1.23% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.84 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -8.12% off its SMA200. AMAT registered -27.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.479 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $173.5683.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.81%, and is -1.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) has around 35700 employees, a market worth around $127.98B and $28.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.41 and Fwd P/E is 15.80. Profit margin for the company is 24.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.89% and -37.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.88% this year

2953.0 institutions hold shares in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT), with institutional investors hold 83.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 802.50M, and float is at 800.37M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 83.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 79.11 million shares valued at $18.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5775 of the AMAT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 76.12 million shares valued at $17.96 billion to account for 9.2157 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 38.14 million shares representing 4.6169 and valued at over $9.0 billion, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 2.7639 of the shares totaling 22.83 million with a market value of $5.39 billion.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DICKERSON GARY E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that DICKERSON GARY E bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 ’25 at a price of $137.30 per share for a total of $6.87 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.72 million shares.

Applied Materials Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 ’25 that Sanders Adam (Corp. Controller & CAO) sold a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 ’25 and was made at $144.83 per share for $65174.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6077.0 shares of the AMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24 ’25, Sanders Adam (Corp. Controller & CAO) disposed off 271 shares at an average price of $172.72 for $46808.0. The insider now directly holds 6,479 shares of Applied Materials Inc (AMAT).

