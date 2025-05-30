Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Volatility At 3.12%, Should You Add A Position?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) is -28.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.43 and a high of $15.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $9.84, the stock is -3.88% and -10.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -25.65% off its SMA200. ABR registered -26.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.9352 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.23525.

The stock witnessed a -15.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.74%, and is 8.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) has around 659 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.67. Profit margin for the company is 14.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.72% and -38.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.75%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.25% this year

424.0 institutions hold shares in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR), with institutional investors hold 59.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 192.16M, and float is at 184.31M with Short Float at 32.26%. Institutions hold 57.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 25.67 million shares valued at $368.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.5693 of the ABR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 19.37 million shares valued at $277.89 million to account for 10.238 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.18 million shares representing 3.7934 and valued at over $102.96 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 2.8488 of the shares totaling 5.39 million with a market value of $77.33 million.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Friedman David Erwin, the company’s CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod. SEC filings show that Friedman David Erwin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $8.74 per share for a total of $39319.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68413.0 shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Elenio Paul (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $8.47 per share for $84750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Ottaviano Gianni (EVP, Struc Fin Prod) acquired 2,854 shares at an average price of $8.76 for $25001.0. The insider now directly holds 156,161 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR).