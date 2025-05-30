Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) is 0.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $10.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $7.34, the stock is -4.45% and -4.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -10.49% off its SMA200. ARCO registered -26.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.671 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.19975.

The stock witnessed a -4.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.79%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has around 98615 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $4.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.52 and Fwd P/E is 9.15. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.21% and -30.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.74%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.62% this year

234.0 institutions hold shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO), with institutional investors hold 50.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.66M, and float is at 121.18M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 48.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 15.82 million shares valued at $142.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.5105 of the ARCO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with 12.79 million shares valued at $115.08 million to account for 6.0698 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 7.73 million shares representing 3.6679 and valued at over $69.54 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.5654 of the shares totaling 5.4 million with a market value of $48.64 million.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30 ’24, Annette Franqui (Director) Proposed Sale 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO).