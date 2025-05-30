Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Volatility At 2.33%, Should You Add A Position?

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) is 9.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $14.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARRY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is -0.12% and 20.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 5.73% off its SMA200. ARRY registered -51.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.5129 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.26125.

The stock witnessed a 25.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.07%, and is -6.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has around 1021 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.44. Profit margin for the company is -26.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.06% and -54.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.55% this year

359.0 institutions hold shares in Array Technologies Inc (ARRY), with institutional investors hold 116.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.51M, and float is at 149.91M with Short Float at 14.35%. Institutions hold 115.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 15.25 million shares valued at $156.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0449 of the ARRY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.98 million shares valued at $143.49 million to account for 9.213 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HILL CITY CAPITAL, LP which holds 13.32 million shares representing 8.7718 and valued at over $136.62 million, while SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP holds 5.0149 of the shares totaling 7.61 million with a market value of $78.1 million.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manning Neil, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Manning Neil bought 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 ’24 at a price of $5.21 per share for a total of $29697.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29366.0 shares.

Array Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 ’24 that Hostetler Kevin G. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 14,430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 ’24 and was made at $6.93 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ARRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12 ’24, Hottinger Tyson (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 31,853 shares at an average price of $6.28 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY).