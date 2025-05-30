rts logo

Asana Inc (ASAN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is -10.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.05 and a high of $27.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $18.19, the stock is 4.25% and 13.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 11.49% off its SMA200. ASAN registered 25.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.0346 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.3152.

The stock witnessed a 13.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.31%, and is 7.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Asana Inc (ASAN) has around 1819 employees, a market worth around $4.28B and $723.88M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.45. Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.69% and -34.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.54%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 247.51% this year

326.0 institutions hold shares in Asana Inc (ASAN), with institutional investors hold 75.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.48M, and float is at 89.86M with Short Float at 11.12%. Institutions hold 45.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 11.6 million shares valued at $162.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.0497 of the ASAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.1 million shares valued at $141.36 million to account for 4.3977 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 6.98 million shares representing 3.0385 and valued at over $97.67 million, while CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC holds 1.7409 of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $55.96 million.

Asana Inc (ASAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moskovitz Dustin A., the company’s President, CEO, & Chair. SEC filings show that Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 ’25 at a price of $15.84 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51.4 million shares.

Asana Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 ’25 that Moskovitz Dustin A. (President, CEO, & Chair) bought a total of 75,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 ’25 and was made at $15.58 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51.35 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10 ’25, Moskovitz Dustin A. (President, CEO, & Chair) acquired 225,000 shares at an average price of $15.64 for $3.52 million. The insider now directly holds 51,272,943 shares of Asana Inc (ASAN).

