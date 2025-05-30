Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) is -49.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.16 and a high of $33.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASPN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46%.

Currently trading at $5.96, the stock is 2.05% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -7.17% at the moment leaves the stock -58.02% off its SMA200. ASPN registered -79.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.8602 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.19765.

The stock witnessed a 10.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.06%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) has around 554 employees, a market worth around $489.76M and $436.92M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.24. Profit margin for the company is -65.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.27% and -82.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2070.59% this year

290.0 institutions hold shares in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN), with institutional investors hold 88.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.17M, and float is at 80.69M with Short Float at 8.67%. Institutions hold 74.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KIM, LLC with over 12.28 million shares valued at $292.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.0872 of the ASPN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.49 million shares valued at $107.14 million to account for 5.885 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 4.02 million shares representing 5.2601 and valued at over $95.77 million, while OAKTOP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT II, L.P. holds 4.376 of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $79.67 million.

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young Donald R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Young Donald R bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $5.35 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Aspen Aerogels Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 ’24 that Young Donald R (President and CEO) sold a total of 63,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 ’24 and was made at $30.03 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the ASPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30 ’24, Donald R. Young (President, CEO, Director) Proposed Sale 134,629 shares at an average price of $27.62 for $3.72 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN).