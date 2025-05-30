ATI Inc (ATI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) is 44.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.23 and a high of $80.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATI stock was last observed hovering at around $79.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $79.76, the stock is 8.60% and 34.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 34.23% off its SMA200. ATI registered 31.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.2458 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.42255.

The stock witnessed a 48.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.15%, and is 6.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

ATI Inc (ATI) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $11.25B and $4.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.86 and Fwd P/E is 21.51. Profit margin for the company is 8.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.31% and -1.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.12%).

with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.56% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.44% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.89% in year-over-year returns.

557.0 institutions hold shares in ATI Inc (ATI), with institutional investors hold 97.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.07M, and float is at 139.34M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 96.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 15.54 million shares valued at $861.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.4952 of the ATI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 15.1 million shares valued at $837.36 million to account for 12.1364 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 13.23 million shares representing 10.6329 and valued at over $733.46 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.8367 of the shares totaling 7.26 million with a market value of $402.61 million.

ATI Inc (ATI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that WETHERBEE ROBERT S sold 45,359 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $75.31 per share for a total of $3.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

ATI Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 ’25 that WETHERBEE ROBERT S (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 4,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 ’25 and was made at $76.01 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the ATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, WETHERBEE ROBERT S (Officer) Proposed Sale 50,000 shares at an average price of $75.79 for $3.79 million. The insider now directly holds shares of ATI Inc (ATI).