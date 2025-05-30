Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) is 17.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $4.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATYR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is 21.68% and 28.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 39.13% off its SMA200. ATYR registered 136.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3153 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.058375.

The stock witnessed a 25.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.95%, and is 13.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $378.72M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 199.65% and -8.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.15% this year

104.0 institutions hold shares in Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR), with institutional investors hold 71.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.00M, and float is at 86.06M with Short Float at 14.74%. Institutions hold 69.69% of the Float.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gross Jane A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gross Jane A bought 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 ’25 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $15000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9750.0 shares.

Atyr Pharma Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 ’25 that Broadfoot Jill Marie (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,254 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 ’25 and was made at $3.78 per share for $4740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31763.0 shares of the ATYR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04 ’25, DENYES NANCY (General Counsel) disposed off 899 shares at an average price of $3.78 for $3398.0. The insider now directly holds 26,555 shares of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR).