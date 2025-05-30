Avantor Inc (AVTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) is -38.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.82 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVTR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $13.04, the stock is 1.78% and -8.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.6 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -35.62% off its SMA200. AVTR registered -45.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.3046 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.25605.

The stock witnessed a 2.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.92%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $8.89B and $6.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.44 and Fwd P/E is 11.43. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.32% and -53.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.83% this year

713.0 institutions hold shares in Avantor Inc (AVTR), with institutional investors hold 105.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 681.50M, and float is at 662.72M with Short Float at 4.19%. Institutions hold 103.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with over 69.67 million shares valued at $1.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.2552 of the AVTR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DODGE & COX with 65.36 million shares valued at $1.39 billion to account for 9.6209 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 64.25 million shares representing 9.4569 and valued at over $1.36 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.4774 of the shares totaling 44.01 million with a market value of $932.96 million.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUMME GREGORY L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SUMME GREGORY L bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $12.50 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Avantor Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that SUMME GREGORY L (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $12.65 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70000.0 shares of the AVTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07 ’25, SUMME GREGORY L (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of Avantor Inc (AVTR).