Baker Hughes Co (BKR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) is -8.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.93 and a high of $49.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $37.36, the stock is 0.82% and -3.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -6.76% off its SMA200. BKR registered 15.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.6894 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.0693.

The stock witnessed a 4.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.27%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has around 57000 employees, a market worth around $37.01B and $27.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.76 and Fwd P/E is 13.76. Profit margin for the company is 10.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.79% and -24.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.22% this year

1391.0 institutions hold shares in Baker Hughes Co (BKR), with institutional investors hold 101.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 990.36M, and float is at 988.48M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 100.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 121.45 million shares valued at $4.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1941 of the BKR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 99.86 million shares valued at $3.51 billion to account for 10.0259 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 67.58 million shares representing 6.7848 and valued at over $2.38 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 5.5236 of the shares totaling 55.02 million with a market value of $1.93 billion.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apostolides James E, the company’s SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence. SEC filings show that Apostolides James E sold 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $36.49 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20349.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, Apostolides James E (SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence) disposed off 4,660 shares at an average price of $42.21 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 14,936 shares of Baker Hughes Co (BKR).