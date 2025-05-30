BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) is -13.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $10.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $3.87, the stock is 8.43% and 20.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68.46 million and changing -6.52% at the moment leaves the stock 25.78% off its SMA200. BBAI registered 146.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2168 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0768.

The stock witnessed a 8.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.41%, and is 4.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.84% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $159.87M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -121.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.19% and -62.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.14%).

with sales reaching $41.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.03% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.14% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.52% in year-over-year returns.

277.0 institutions hold shares in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI), with institutional investors hold 20.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.05M, and float is at 281.03M with Short Float at 21.42%. Institutions hold 20.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.54 million shares valued at $9.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.6537 of the BBAI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.12 million shares valued at $4.71 million to account for 1.2652 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 1.68 million shares representing 0.6817 and valued at over $2.54 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 0.6484 of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $2.41 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peffer Julie, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Peffer Julie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $4.40 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, HAYES DOROTHY D (Director) disposed off 26,000 shares at an average price of $3.60 for $93600.0. The insider now directly holds 255,239 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI).