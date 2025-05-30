Biodesix Inc (BDSX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) is -78.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDSX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -10.20% and -37.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -5.16% at the moment leaves the stock -72.05% off its SMA200. BDSX registered -77.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.517 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.16446.

The stock witnessed a -39.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.97%, and is -17.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 17.09% over the month.

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $47.71M and $74.46M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.46% and -84.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.96%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.24% this year

70.0 institutions hold shares in Biodesix Inc (BDSX), with institutional investors hold 76.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.44M, and float is at 69.40M with Short Float at 3.58%. Institutions hold 36.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TELEMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 8.28 million shares valued at $12.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.513 of the BDSX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 6.11 million shares valued at $9.35 million to account for 4.8062 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 5.78 million shares representing 4.545 and valued at over $8.84 million, while BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP holds 4.3574 of the shares totaling 5.54 million with a market value of $8.47 million.

Biodesix Inc (BDSX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHULER JACK W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHULER JACK W bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $0.27 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20.19 million shares.

Biodesix Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that SCHULER JACK W (Director) bought a total of 723,239 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $0.34 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.92 million shares of the BDSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Vazquez Chris (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 112 shares at an average price of $0.36 for $40.0. The insider now directly holds 18,113 shares of Biodesix Inc (BDSX).