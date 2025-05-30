BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) is 24.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.33 and a high of $121.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $112.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99%.

Currently trading at $111.04, the stock is -3.60% and -3.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 13.56% off its SMA200. BJ registered 25.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.5894 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.778.

The stock witnessed a -4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.25%, and is -5.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $14.66B and $20.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.81 and Fwd P/E is 23.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.47% and -8.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.18% this year

808.0 institutions hold shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ), with institutional investors hold 107.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.05M, and float is at 130.87M with Short Float at 4.37%. Institutions hold 106.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 13.39 million shares valued at $1.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1114 of the BJ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.19 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 9.9562 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 11.43 million shares representing 8.6321 and valued at over $1.0 billion, while VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC holds 4.6983 of the shares totaling 6.22 million with a market value of $546.54 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ortega Steven L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ortega Steven L bought 1,740 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $114.60 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8641.0 shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that Eddy Robert W. (President & CEO) sold a total of 17,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $117.49 per share for $2.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15 ’25, McGrail Joseph (SVP, Controller) disposed off 2,100 shares at an average price of $119.74 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 14,240 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ).