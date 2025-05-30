Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) is -14.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $5.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLND stock was last observed hovering at around $3.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 3.24% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200. BLND registered 17.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.401 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81205.

The stock witnessed a 7.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.56%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $930.68M and $153.84M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.23. Profit margin for the company is -34.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.08% and -34.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 141.67% this year

262.0 institutions hold shares in Blend Labs Inc (BLND), with institutional investors hold 67.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 255.08M, and float is at 203.63M with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 64.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with over 19.13 million shares valued at $45.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.5602 of the BLND Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.81 million shares valued at $34.96 million to account for 5.8529 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 14.53 million shares representing 5.7409 and valued at over $34.29 million, while TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD holds 4.6927 of the shares totaling 11.88 million with a market value of $28.03 million.

Blend Labs Inc (BLND) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Haveli Investments, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Haveli Investments, L.P. bought 1,062,317 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 ’25 at a price of $3.09 per share for a total of $3.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.12 million shares.

Blend Labs Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 ’25 that Haveli Investments, L.P. (Director) bought a total of 1,416,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 ’25 and was made at $3.05 per share for $4.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.06 million shares of the BLND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06 ’25, Haveli Investments, L.P. (Director) acquired 587,149 shares at an average price of $3.05 for $1.79 million. The insider now directly holds 644,888 shares of Blend Labs Inc (BLND).