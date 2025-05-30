Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX) is 17.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.88 and a high of $107.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $104.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $104.50, the stock is 0.04% and 3.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.13 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 12.15% off its SMA200. BSX registered 38.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.6636 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.1812.

The stock witnessed a 1.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.67%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.00% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $154.60B and $17.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.57 and Fwd P/E is 31.72. Profit margin for the company is 11.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.38% and -2.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.13%).

with sales reaching $4.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.35% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.34% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.78% in year-over-year returns.

2288.0 institutions hold shares in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX), with institutional investors hold 93.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.48B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 93.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 141.46 million shares valued at $10.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6192 of the BSX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 129.87 million shares valued at $10.0 billion to account for 8.8311 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 126.42 million shares representing 8.5964 and valued at over $9.74 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.1791 of the shares totaling 61.46 million with a market value of $4.73 billion.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Brown Vance R (SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 4,826 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $106.42 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31367.0 shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, VANCE BROWN (Officer) Proposed Sale 4,826 shares at an average price of $106.42 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Boston Scientific Corp (BSX).