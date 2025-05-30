rts logo

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) is -23.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.81 and a high of $203.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $107.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47%.

Currently trading at $108.93, the stock is -3.58% and -8.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -29.77% off its SMA200. BLDR registered -36.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.5918 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $155.11176.

The stock witnessed a -9.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.72%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $12.04B and $16.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.99 and Fwd P/E is 11.48. Profit margin for the company is 5.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.93% and -46.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.77%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.03% this year

1123.0 institutions hold shares in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), with institutional investors hold 103.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.73M, and float is at 107.52M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 101.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.55 million shares valued at $2.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2009 of the BLDR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.34 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 9.5104 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 6.97 million shares representing 5.8462 and valued at over $964.89 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6393 of the shares totaling 5.53 million with a market value of $765.7 million.

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Charles Dirkson R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Charles Dirkson R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $109.67 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Builders Firstsource Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 ’25 that LEVY PAUL S (Director) bought a total of 283,517 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 ’25 and was made at $111.21 per share for $31.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.67 million shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, LEVY PAUL S (Director) acquired 216,483 shares at an average price of $110.65 for $23.95 million. The insider now directly holds 1,389,170 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR).

