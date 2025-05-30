Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Volatility At 2.04%, Should You Add A Position?

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) is -19.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.17 and a high of $25.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $17.06, the stock is 9.21% and 14.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -15.88% off its SMA200. CWH registered -11.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.8818 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.28165.

The stock witnessed a 21.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.22%, and is 8.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) has around 13060 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $6.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.77. Profit margin for the company is -0.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.73% and -34.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.06%).

with sales reaching $1.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 280.33% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.97% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.71% in year-over-year returns.

312.0 institutions hold shares in Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), with institutional investors hold 103.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.57M, and float is at 58.88M with Short Float at 11.25%. Institutions hold 101.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 5.11 million shares valued at $91.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.3295 of the CWH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP with 4.34 million shares valued at $77.59 million to account for 9.6341 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 4.12 million shares representing 9.1302 and valued at over $73.53 million, while FMR LLC holds 7.9122 of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $63.72 million.

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wagner Matthew D, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Wagner Matthew D bought 5,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $17.61 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Camping World Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 ’24 that ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 ’24 and was made at $23.90 per share for $47.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.11 million shares of the CWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11 ’24, ML Acquisition Company, LLC (Officer) Proposed Sale 121,450 shares at an average price of $21.72 for $2.64 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH).