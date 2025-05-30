Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) is -5.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.91 and a high of $22.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNNE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $18.85, the stock is 4.02% and 5.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -1.21% off its SMA200. CNNE registered -1.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.894 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.081.

The stock witnessed a 5.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.02%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) has around 7317 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $445.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.44% and -15.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.05%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.45% this year

282.0 institutions hold shares in Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE), with institutional investors hold 98.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.82M, and float is at 55.65M with Short Float at 3.06%. Institutions hold 88.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 5.64 million shares valued at $102.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0674 of the CNNE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with 5.61 million shares valued at $101.86 million to account for 9.0273 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.49 million shares representing 8.8296 and valued at over $99.62 million, while DAVENPORT & CO LLC holds 6.1664 of the shares totaling 3.84 million with a market value of $69.28 million.

Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannae Holdings, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $8.95 per share for a total of $80.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60.05 million shares.