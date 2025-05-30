Carmax Inc (KMX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) is -22.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.34 and a high of $91.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMX stock was last observed hovering at around $62.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $63.00, the stock is -4.36% and -8.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -18.17% off its SMA200. KMX registered -9.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.8648 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.9897.

The stock witnessed a -2.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.13%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Carmax Inc (KMX) has around 30048 employees, a market worth around $9.60B and $26.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.66 and Fwd P/E is 14.59. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.71% and -30.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.04% this year

1035.0 institutions hold shares in Carmax Inc (KMX), with institutional investors hold 109.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.32M, and float is at 151.58M with Short Float at 8.19%. Institutions hold 109.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 18.28 million shares valued at $1.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.629 of the KMX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.16 million shares valued at $818.52 million to account for 7.1014 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC which holds 8.38 million shares representing 5.3353 and valued at over $614.95 million, while DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC holds 4.2651 of the shares totaling 6.7 million with a market value of $491.6 million.

Carmax Inc (KMX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEENROD MITCHELL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEENROD MITCHELL D bought 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 ’25 at a price of $65.49 per share for a total of $85137.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33577.0 shares.

Carmax Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 ’25 that Tuite Tyler (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 4,869 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 ’25 and was made at $84.58 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 227.0 shares of the KMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28 ’25, Tuite Tyler (Officer) Proposed Sale 4,869 shares at an average price of $84.58 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Carmax Inc (KMX).