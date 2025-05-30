Chemours Company (CC) Volatility At 4.47%, Should You Add A Position?

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is -40.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.33 and a high of $26.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is -9.84% and -15.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -39.87% off its SMA200. CC registered -61.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.9232 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.81315.

The stock witnessed a -19.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.49%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Chemours Company (CC) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $5.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.13 and Fwd P/E is 4.19. Profit margin for the company is 0.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.36% and -61.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.64%).

with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.65% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.83% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

543.0 institutions hold shares in Chemours Company (CC), with institutional investors hold 95.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.57M, and float is at 148.57M with Short Float at 8.94%. Institutions hold 94.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 17.52 million shares valued at $395.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7284 of the CC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.26 million shares valued at $366.98 million to account for 10.8823 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 15.16 million shares representing 10.1483 and valued at over $342.23 million, while MARSHALL WACE, LLP holds 4.6916 of the shares totaling 7.01 million with a market value of $158.21 million.

Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOSTETTER SHANE, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HOSTETTER SHANE bought 4,450 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $11.28 per share for a total of $50196.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59694.0 shares.

Chemours Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 ’24 that Scarborough Alvenia (SVP Corp Communications & CBO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 ’24 and was made at $20.64 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16645.0 shares of the CC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06 ’24, Scarborough Alvenia (Officer) Proposed Sale 7,500 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Chemours Company (CC).