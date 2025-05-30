rts logo

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) is -6.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.99 and a high of $116.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHD stock was last observed hovering at around $97.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $98.14, the stock is 3.71% and -2.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -5.82% off its SMA200. CHD registered -7.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.698 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.20105.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.27%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.89% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) has around 5750 employees, a market worth around $24.17B and $6.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.11 and Fwd P/E is 26.31. Profit margin for the company is 9.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.86% and -15.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.34%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.04% this year

1503.0 institutions hold shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD), with institutional investors hold 88.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 246.23M, and float is at 245.77M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 88.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 30.23 million shares valued at $3.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3753 of the CHD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.94 million shares valued at $2.17 billion to account for 8.572 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 12.15 million shares representing 4.9723 and valued at over $1.26 billion, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 3.6446 of the shares totaling 8.9 million with a market value of $923.18 million.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD) Insider Activity

Church & Dwight Co., Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Dierker Richard A (President and CEO) bought a total of 7,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $94.66 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16358.0 shares of the CHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Dierker Richard A (President and CEO) acquired 5,384 shares at an average price of $92.80 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 19,092 shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc (CHD).

