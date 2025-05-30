CISO Global Inc (CISO) Volatility At 14.53%, Should You Add A Position?

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) is -59.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CISO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is 26.05% and 93.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing 20.87% at the moment leaves the stock 44.36% off its SMA200. CISO registered 71.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71902 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.96286.

The stock witnessed a 157.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.65%, and is 6.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.53% over the week and 13.50% over the month.

CISO Global Inc (CISO) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $44.54M and $29.89M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -77.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 434.62% and -63.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-313.52%).

21.0 institutions hold shares in CISO Global Inc (CISO), with institutional investors hold 1.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.82M, and float is at 14.15M with Short Float at 6.32%. Institutions hold 1.46% of the Float.