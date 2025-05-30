Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Volatility At 2.11%, Should You Add A Position?

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) is -16.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $7.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLVT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.25, the stock is -0.67% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -18.58% off its SMA200. CLVT registered -27.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9414 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.22015.

The stock witnessed a 0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.19%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $2.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is -26.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.80% and -40.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.06%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.01% this year

306.0 institutions hold shares in Clarivate Plc (CLVT), with institutional investors hold 111.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 683.10M, and float is at 387.41M with Short Float at 11.32%. Institutions hold 92.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with over 116.67 million shares valued at $663.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.0167 of the CLVT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is EXOR N.V. with 67.29 million shares valued at $382.91 million to account for 9.8155 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC which holds 66.82 million shares representing 9.7465 and valued at over $380.22 million, while IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP holds 6.1278 of the shares totaling 42.01 million with a market value of $239.05 million.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Snyder Andrew Miles, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Snyder Andrew Miles bought 237,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $4.17 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Clarivate Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 ’25 that Bomba Jane L Okun (Director) bought a total of 49,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 ’25 and was made at $4.03 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49750.0 shares of the CLVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Pritchett Wendell E. (Director) acquired 22,857 shares at an average price of $4.38 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 71,835 shares of Clarivate Plc (CLVT).