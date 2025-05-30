Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) is -21.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $1.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is -4.12% and 0.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -21.90% off its SMA200. CCO registered -25.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0686 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.37005.

The stock witnessed a 2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.83%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $531.49M and $1.88B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.87% and -43.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.96%).

with sales reaching $397.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.93% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.03% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.86% in year-over-year returns.

231.0 institutions hold shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO), with institutional investors hold 102.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 490.91M, and float is at 341.07M with Short Float at 10.33%. Institutions hold 82.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with over 104.86 million shares valued at $147.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.4552 of the CCO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with 55.83 million shares valued at $78.72 million to account for 11.4231 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 34.8 million shares representing 7.1211 and valued at over $49.07 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.3544 of the shares totaling 26.17 million with a market value of $36.9 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MORENO ARTURO R, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MORENO ARTURO R bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63.46 million shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 ’25 that MORENO ARTURO R (10% Owner) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 ’25 and was made at $1.09 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62.89 million shares of the CCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, MORENO ARTURO R (10% Owner) acquired 169,658 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 63,064,016 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO).