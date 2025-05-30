Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) is -19.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.63 and a high of $35.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWAN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $22.23, the stock is -3.79% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -16.17% off its SMA200. CWAN registered 16.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.8518 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.51685.

The stock witnessed a -2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.43%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has around 1915 employees, a market worth around $6.30B and $475.95M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.35 and Fwd P/E is 33.57. Profit margin for the company is 90.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.10% and -37.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.56%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.54% this year

494.0 institutions hold shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN), with institutional investors hold 94.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.74M, and float is at 241.06M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 93.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PERMIRA HOLDINGS LTD with over 20.25 million shares valued at $374.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2729 of the CWAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.61 million shares valued at $326.1 million to account for 8.0642 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WASATCH ADVISORS LP which holds 17.58 million shares representing 8.0492 and valued at over $325.5 million, while KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC holds 5.2094 of the shares totaling 11.37 million with a market value of $210.66 million.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORBET KATHLEEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CORBET KATHLEEN A sold 12,634 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $23.66 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14498.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Cox James S (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 18,700 shares at an average price of $23.90 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 353,885 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN).