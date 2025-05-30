rts logo

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) is -19.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.63 and a high of $35.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWAN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $22.23, the stock is -3.79% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -16.17% off its SMA200. CWAN registered 16.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.8518 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.51685.

The stock witnessed a -2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.43%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has around 1915 employees, a market worth around $6.30B and $475.95M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.35 and Fwd P/E is 33.57. Profit margin for the company is 90.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.10% and -37.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.56%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.54% this year

494.0 institutions hold shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN), with institutional investors hold 94.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.74M, and float is at 241.06M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 93.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PERMIRA HOLDINGS LTD with over 20.25 million shares valued at $374.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2729 of the CWAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.61 million shares valued at $326.1 million to account for 8.0642 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WASATCH ADVISORS LP which holds 17.58 million shares representing 8.0492 and valued at over $325.5 million, while KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC holds 5.2094 of the shares totaling 11.37 million with a market value of $210.66 million.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORBET KATHLEEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CORBET KATHLEEN A sold 12,634 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $23.66 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14498.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Cox James S (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 18,700 shares at an average price of $23.90 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 353,885 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.