Corteva Inc (CTVA) Volatility At 1.20%, Should You Add A Position?

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is 22.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.01 and a high of $70.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $70.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $69.71, the stock is 3.89% and 10.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 15.73% off its SMA200. CTVA registered 25.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.218 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.2333.

The stock witnessed a 12.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.97%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $47.55B and $16.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.50 and Fwd P/E is 19.85. Profit margin for the company is 6.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.39% and -1.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.15% this year

1717.0 institutions hold shares in Corteva Inc (CTVA), with institutional investors hold 87.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 683.03M, and float is at 680.88M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 87.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 78.39 million shares valued at $4.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2651 of the CTVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 53.66 million shares valued at $2.89 billion to account for 7.7107 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 33.52 million shares representing 4.817 and valued at over $1.81 billion, while ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 3.4626 of the shares totaling 24.1 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

Corteva Inc (CTVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FUERER CORNEL B, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that FUERER CORNEL B sold 55,242 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $68.06 per share for a total of $3.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, TITUS BRIAN disposed off 26,560 shares at an average price of $63.74 for $1.69 million. The insider now directly holds 11,347 shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA).