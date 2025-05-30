Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Volatility At 1.91%, Should You Add A Position?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) is -5.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.08 and a high of $86.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $62.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12%.

Currently trading at $63.83, the stock is 12.79% and 34.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 28.56% off its SMA200. CRDO registered 219.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 39.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.3244 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.64995.

The stock witnessed a 47.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.35%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $10.84B and $327.53M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4659.12 and Fwd P/E is 55.79. Profit margin for the company is 1.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.80% and -26.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.81%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 602.02% this year

559.0 institutions hold shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), with institutional investors hold 90.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.70M, and float is at 147.06M with Short Float at 6.48%. Institutions hold 77.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.15 million shares valued at $483.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1753 of the CRDO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.19 million shares valued at $453.31 million to account for 8.5942 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 12.23 million shares representing 7.4078 and valued at over $390.73 million, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 3.346 of the shares totaling 5.53 million with a market value of $176.49 million.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cheng Chi Fung, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Cheng Chi Fung sold 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $48.02 per share for a total of $2.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.66 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, Sutardja, Pantas (Director) disposed off 1,875 shares at an average price of $46.01 for $86269.0. The insider now directly holds 5,900,527 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO).