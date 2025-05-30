CVS Health Corp (CVS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is 39.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.56 and a high of $72.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $62.78, the stock is -1.63% and -4.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.42 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 5.58% off its SMA200. CVS registered 13.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.7838 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.4605.

The stock witnessed a -3.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.64%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.54% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) has around 300000 employees, a market worth around $79.42B and $378.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.00 and Fwd P/E is 8.89. Profit margin for the company is 1.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.12% and -13.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.02% this year

2292.0 institutions hold shares in CVS Health Corp (CVS), with institutional investors hold 88.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.27B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 87.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 116.35 million shares valued at $6.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2635 of the CVS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 100.15 million shares valued at $5.91 billion to account for 7.9738 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DODGE & COX which holds 61.68 million shares representing 4.9111 and valued at over $3.64 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 4.4605 of the shares totaling 56.02 million with a market value of $3.31 billion.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBBINS LARRY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROBBINS LARRY sold 2,276,068 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $67.86 per share for a total of $154.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.67 million shares.

CVS Health Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 ’25 that ROBBINS LARRY (Director) sold a total of 1,323,932 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 ’25 and was made at $67.41 per share for $89.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.35 million shares of the CVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, ROBBINS LARRY (Director) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $66.67 for $10.0 million. The insider now directly holds 8,196,799 shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS).