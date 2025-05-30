Dow Inc (DOW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) is -28.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.06 and a high of $57.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOW stock was last observed hovering at around $28.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $28.79, the stock is -2.34% and -5.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.22 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -30.93% off its SMA200. DOW registered -50.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.5722 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.6838.

The stock witnessed a -6.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.08%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Dow Inc (DOW) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $20.35B and $42.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.96 and Fwd P/E is 20.34. Profit margin for the company is 0.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.88% and -50.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.83%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.14% this year

1731.0 institutions hold shares in Dow Inc (DOW), with institutional investors hold 68.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 706.86M, and float is at 703.82M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 67.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 81.86 million shares valued at $4.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6306 of the DOW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 51.06 million shares valued at $2.71 billion to account for 7.2547 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 34.5 million shares representing 4.9025 and valued at over $1.83 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 2.8607 of the shares totaling 20.13 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

Dow Inc (DOW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dial Debra L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dial Debra L. bought 675 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 ’25 at a price of $38.81 per share for a total of $26197.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2700.0 shares.

Dow Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 ’24 that Banister Gaurdie E. JR. (Director) bought a total of 7,339 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 ’24 and was made at $40.87 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10924.0 shares of the DOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12 ’24, Fitterling James R (Chair and CEO) acquired 14,200 shares at an average price of $41.52 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 247,541 shares of Dow Inc (DOW).