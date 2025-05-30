Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Volatility At 0.11%, Should You Add A Position?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) is -27.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.78 and a high of $12.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $9.02, the stock is 0.47% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -16.25% off its SMA200. DNB registered -10.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.8924 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.76975.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.33%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.11% over the week and 0.20% over the month.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has around 6247 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $2.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is -0.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.94% and -30.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.31%).

with sales reaching $596.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.95% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

384.0 institutions hold shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB), with institutional investors hold 103.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 446.42M, and float is at 336.05M with Short Float at 6.63%. Institutions hold 93.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with over 69.05 million shares valued at $639.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.9558 of the DNB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with 53.35 million shares valued at $494.05 million to account for 12.329 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 33.05 million shares representing 7.6369 and valued at over $306.03 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.7054 of the shares totaling 29.02 million with a market value of $268.7 million.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chu Chinh, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chu Chinh sold 10,885,403 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $8.95 per share for a total of $97.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 ’25 that Chu Chinh (Director) sold a total of 66,605 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 ’25 and was made at $8.96 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23810.0 shares of the DNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Massey Richard N (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $8.95 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 448,874 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB).