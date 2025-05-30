Endava plc ADR (DAVA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) is -50.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.00 and a high of $34.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $15.42, the stock is -9.72% and -15.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -40.44% off its SMA200. DAVA registered -48.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.1592 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.8898.

The stock witnessed a -16.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.59%, and is 4.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) has around 12085 employees, a market worth around $686.19M and $994.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.70 and Fwd P/E is 9.99. Profit margin for the company is 2.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.14% and -55.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.19%).

with sales reaching $186.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.62% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.23% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.13% in year-over-year returns.

208.0 institutions hold shares in Endava plc ADR (DAVA), with institutional investors hold 87.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.50M, and float is at 44.49M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 87.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 4.04 million shares valued at $118.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.9097 of the DAVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INVESCO LTD. with 3.1 million shares valued at $90.66 million to account for 5.3058 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CDAM (UK) LTD which holds 2.2 million shares representing 3.7692 and valued at over $64.41 million, while BAMCO INC /NY/ holds 3.1856 of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $54.43 million.

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31 ’24, Hollister Kathryn A (Director) Proposed Sale 140 shares at an average price of $31.01 for $4342.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Endava plc ADR (DAVA).