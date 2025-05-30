Entergy Corp (ETR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) is 8.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.06 and a high of $88.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETR stock was last observed hovering at around $81.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $82.36, the stock is -0.48% and -0.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 9.01% off its SMA200. ETR registered 50.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.0308 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.55042.

The stock witnessed a -1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.41%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

Entergy Corp (ETR) has around 12267 employees, a market worth around $35.48B and $11.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.72 and Fwd P/E is 18.93. Profit margin for the company is 11.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.19% and -6.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.07%).

with sales reaching $3.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.04% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.47% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.39% in year-over-year returns.

1542.0 institutions hold shares in Entergy Corp (ETR), with institutional investors hold 96.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 430.77M, and float is at 429.59M with Short Float at 2.30%. Institutions hold 96.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.71 million shares valued at $2.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 24.0753 of the ETR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.77 million shares valued at $2.01 billion to account for 17.5739 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 11.28 million shares representing 10.5611 and valued at over $1.21 billion, while BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC holds 6.485 of the shares totaling 6.93 million with a market value of $741.13 million.

Entergy Corp (ETR) Insider Activity

Entergy Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 ’25 that RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. (“Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules) sold a total of 3,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 ’25 and was made at $82.64 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6234.0 shares of the ETR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05 ’25, VIAMONTES ELIECER (“Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules) disposed off 767 shares at an average price of $84.37 for $64712.0. The insider now directly holds 2,817 shares of Entergy Corp (ETR).