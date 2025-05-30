EVgo Inc (EVGO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) is -2.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.92 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.93, the stock is 7.95% and 28.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.48 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -9.03% off its SMA200. EVGO registered 83.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.055 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.320075.

The stock witnessed a 38.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.74%, and is 13.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) has around 331 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $276.95M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.69% and -56.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year

286.0 institutions hold shares in EVgo Inc (EVGO), with institutional investors hold 72.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.31M, and float is at 126.69M with Short Float at 27.88%. Institutions hold 68.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 10.07 million shares valued at $24.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5364 of the EVGO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.9 million shares valued at $16.91 million to account for 6.5383 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 3.35 million shares representing 3.1681 and valued at over $8.2 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 2.8792 of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $7.45 million.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KISH DENNIS G, the company’s President. SEC filings show that KISH DENNIS G sold 73,215 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $3.69 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72269.0 shares.

EVgo Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that KISH DENNIS G (President) sold a total of 46,785 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $3.75 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the EVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Dennis Kish (Officer) Proposed Sale 120,000 shares at an average price of $3.75 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds shares of EVgo Inc (EVGO).