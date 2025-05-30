rts logo

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Volatility At 0.54%, Should You Add A Position?

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) is -70.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $26.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLNC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is -4.89% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -65.29% off its SMA200. FLNC registered -79.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6226 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.48425.

The stock witnessed a 13.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.41%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.54% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has around 1595 employees, a market worth around $852.78M and $2.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 102.56. Profit margin for the company is -1.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.26% and -82.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.04%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -294.56% this year

336.0 institutions hold shares in Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC), with institutional investors hold 120.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.45M, and float is at 75.36M with Short Float at 30.47%. Institutions hold 83.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SIEMENS AG with over 39.74 million shares valued at $689.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.0672 of the FLNC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V with 11.76 million shares valued at $203.94 million to account for 9.1948 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 6.1 million shares representing 4.7675 and valued at over $105.74 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 3.4488 of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $76.49 million.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Arnold Cynthia A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Arnold Cynthia A bought 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $5.90 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86202.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15 ’25, Boll Rebecca (Officer) Proposed Sale 78,257 shares at an average price of $3.74 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC).

