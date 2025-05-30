Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Volatility At 2.40%, Should You Add A Position?

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) is 7.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.25 and a high of $24.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BEN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $21.80, the stock is 2.41% and 10.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 6.91% off its SMA200. BEN registered -6.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.693 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.3919.

The stock witnessed a 16.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.88%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $11.46B and $8.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.63. Profit margin for the company is 4.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.15% and -10.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.81% this year

817.0 institutions hold shares in Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN), with institutional investors hold 92.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 525.40M, and float is at 282.95M with Short Float at 8.52%. Institutions hold 48.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 35.59 million shares valued at $795.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.8913 of the BEN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is POWER CORP OF CANADA with 32.22 million shares valued at $720.17 million to account for 6.2386 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 32.02 million shares representing 6.1987 and valued at over $715.57 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.98 of the shares totaling 20.56 million with a market value of $465.73 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, the company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. SEC filings show that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC sold 863,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 ’25 at a price of $11.58 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.93 million shares.

Franklin Resources, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 ’25 that JOHNSON CHARLES B (10% Owner) bought a total of 420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 ’25 and was made at $17.72 per share for $7442.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89.38 million shares of the BEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04 ’25, JOHNSON CHARLES B (10% Owner) disposed off 420 shares at an average price of $17.57 for $7379.0. The insider now directly holds 89,375,067 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN).