Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) is 20.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.07 and a high of $119.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GILD stock was last observed hovering at around $108.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.67%.

Currently trading at $111.11, the stock is 7.16% and 5.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.59 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 16.76% off its SMA200. GILD registered 69.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.5838 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.16375.

The stock witnessed a 6.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.79%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) has around 17600 employees, a market worth around $138.21B and $28.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.36 and Fwd P/E is 13.04. Profit margin for the company is 20.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.01% and -7.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.44%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 73.01% this year

2710.0 institutions hold shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD), with institutional investors hold 89.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 89.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 120.63 million shares valued at $8.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6738 of the GILD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 115.26 million shares valued at $7.91 billion to account for 9.2431 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 76.25 million shares representing 6.1147 and valued at over $5.23 billion, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 4.8458 of the shares totaling 60.43 million with a market value of $4.15 billion.

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mercier Johanna, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Mercier Johanna sold 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $107.52 per share for a total of $3.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Dickinson Andrew D (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $99.82 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 165,674 shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD).