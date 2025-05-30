GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) is -98.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $62.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GCTK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -11.46% and -25.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -99.16% off its SMA200. GCTK registered -99.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.18032 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.89452.

The stock witnessed a -22.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.37%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.40% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $3.82M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.95% and -99.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-354.08%).

10.0 institutions hold shares in GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK), with institutional investors hold 1.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.64M, and float is at 27.94M with Short Float at 4.59%. Institutions hold 1.69% of the Float.