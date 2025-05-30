Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) is 5.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.85 and a high of $203.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $175.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -19.41%.

Currently trading at $156.08, the stock is -5.99% and 1.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -11.06% at the moment leaves the stock -3.02% off its SMA200. HLNE registered 22.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.5004 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.93436.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.92%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $8.90B and $691.66M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.14 and Fwd P/E is 26.94. Profit margin for the company is 31.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.90% and -23.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.17%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.51% this year

494.0 institutions hold shares in Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE), with institutional investors hold 114.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.77M, and float is at 28.40M with Short Float at 11.31%. Institutions hold 105.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 3.77 million shares valued at $466.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5049 of the HLNE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 3.2 million shares valued at $395.82 million to account for 8.0687 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WASATCH ADVISORS LP which holds 2.26 million shares representing 5.6993 and valued at over $279.59 million, while FEDERATED HERMES, INC. holds 3.9836 of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $195.42 million.

Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Hartley R., the company’s Executive Co-Chairman. SEC filings show that Rogers Hartley R. sold 10,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 ’25 at a price of $159.00 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11 ’24, Delgado-Moreira Juan (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 525 shares at an average price of $201.81 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 21,975 shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE).