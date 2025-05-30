rts logo

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) is -38.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is -1.47% and -1.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.36 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -26.18% off its SMA200. HBI registered -2.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0696 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.75935.

The stock witnessed a 4.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.12%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $3.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.65. Profit margin for the company is -6.22%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.13% and -45.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.62%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.42% this year

521.0 institutions hold shares in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI), with institutional investors hold 94.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.64M, and float is at 347.58M with Short Float at 10.19%. Institutions hold 93.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 53.91 million shares valued at $265.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.3158 of the HBI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 40.45 million shares valued at $199.44 million to account for 11.493 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PACER ADVISORS, INC. which holds 35.34 million shares representing 10.0386 and valued at over $174.2 million, while LOEWS CORP holds 8.2951 of the shares totaling 29.2 million with a market value of $143.95 million.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MORAN ROBERT F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MORAN ROBERT F bought 74,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 ’25 at a price of $6.01 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

