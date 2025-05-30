HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: HTCR) is -59.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTCR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 25.90% and 10.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.56 million and changing 26.83% at the moment leaves the stock -30.24% off its SMA200. HTCR registered -8.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66914 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.05795.

The stock witnessed a 28.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.89%, and is 37.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.34% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $16.30M and $28.95M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.98% and -78.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.56%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.43% this year

13.0 institutions hold shares in HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR), with institutional investors hold 9.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.08M, and float is at 5.42M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 2.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PROSPERITY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with over 0.11 million shares valued at $76038.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.5227 of the HTCR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with 44088.0 shares valued at $30756.0 to account for 0.2114 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CITADEL ADVISORS LLC which holds 40380.0 shares representing 0.1936 and valued at over $26691.0, while RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC holds 0.1611 of the shares totaling 33600.0 with a market value of $23439.0.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yasui Daishin, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Yasui Daishin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $5600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.31 million shares.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Yasui Daishin (10% Owner) sold a total of 869 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $0.61 per share for $530.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.31 million shares of the HTCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, YASUI DAISHIN (No Relationship) Proposed Sale 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.69 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds shares of HeartCore Enterprises Inc (HTCR).