Here are the top Institutional holders of Abbvie Inc (ABBV) shares

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is 4.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $153.58 and a high of $218.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABBV stock was last observed hovering at around $183.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.53%.

Currently trading at $185.62, the stock is -0.39% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -1.88% off its SMA200. ABBV registered 18.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $189.0194 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $189.177.

The stock witnessed a -4.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.46%, and is 2.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $327.88B and $57.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.15 and Fwd P/E is 13.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.86% and -15.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.81% this year

4657.0 institutions hold shares in Abbvie Inc (ABBV), with institutional investors hold 74.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 74.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 170.66 million shares valued at $29.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6472 of the ABBV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 136.43 million shares valued at $23.4 billion to account for 7.7124 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 77.8 million shares representing 4.398 and valued at over $13.34 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.0276 of the shares totaling 53.56 million with a market value of $9.19 billion.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, the company’s EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Stewart Jeffrey Ryan sold 58,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 ’25 at a price of $210.08 per share for a total of $12.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53234.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14 ’25, Reents Scott T (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 17,644 shares at an average price of $212.34 for $3.75 million. The insider now directly holds 11,577 shares of Abbvie Inc (ABBV).