Here are the top Institutional holders of ADT Inc (ADT) shares

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) is 19.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $8.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $8.27, the stock is -0.64% and 2.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.88 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 9.88% off its SMA200. ADT registered 14.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.101 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.52635.

The stock witnessed a 3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.85%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.89% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

ADT Inc (ADT) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $6.92B and $4.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.15 and Fwd P/E is 8.85. Profit margin for the company is 11.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.65% and -5.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.86%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.38% this year

476.0 institutions hold shares in ADT Inc (ADT), with institutional investors hold 107.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 788.15M, and float is at 536.80M with Short Float at 7.01%. Institutions hold 106.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with over 423.55 million shares valued at $3.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 46.9039 of the ADT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO with 133.33 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 14.7653 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 37.0 million shares representing 4.0972 and valued at over $281.19 million, while ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC holds 3.3621 of the shares totaling 30.36 million with a market value of $230.74 million.

ADT Inc (ADT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apollo Management Holdings GP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apollo Management Holdings GP, sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $8.02 per share for a total of $401.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228.65 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Prime Security Services TopCo (10% Owner) Proposed Sale 3,277,496 shares at an average price of $8.33 for $27.3 million. The insider now directly holds shares of ADT Inc (ADT).